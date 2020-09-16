AEW's Chris Jericho sat down with Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT on Inside The Ropes, and during the discussion, the topic of Roman Reigns' heel turn came up. A few years ago, Jericho had explained why it would have been difficult to turn Reigns heel.

It was recently reported that Reigns actually wanted to turn heel, and Paul Heyman was not in any active storylines, so Reigns was positioned as the new "Paul Heyman guy". Jericho gave his thoughts on Reigns' heel turn, and believes that it will work in his favor.

"I'm a huge fan of Roman Reigns," Jericho admitted. "I think as a heel, he's going to leaps and bounds be better than as a babyface, which will then allow him to become a babyface, which will be leaps and bounds over being a heel.

"I love Joe; he's a great worker. I love working with him. I probably worked with him, I don't know, 40 times in 2016-17. We did house shows all around the world, live events all around the world, and he's got a great personality. If you would just let Roman Reigns be himself, he'll get over even more so."

Jericho even compared Reigns to his cousin, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

"He reminds me a lot of The Rock," Jericho said. "He's the type of guy that if you're a guy, you want to have a beer with them. If you're a girl, you want to go on a date with him, but he doesn't get a chance to really show that.

"Just let him relax and be himself and I have no doubt he can be the top star in WWE for sure, which he kind of already is. But to a point where everybody knows it, and everybody agrees with it, and nobody's complaining."

