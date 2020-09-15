Chris Jericho filed to trademark the "Mimosa Mayhem" name on Wednesday, September 9.

The first-ever Mimosa Mayhem match took place at AEW All Out on September 5, and saw Orange Cassidy defeat Jericho in singles action. Cassidy won the match by knocking Jericho into a large vat of mimosa. A competitor could also win the match by pinfall or submission.

There's no word yet on if AEW plans to use the Mimosa Mayhem match down the line, but Jericho now owns the rights to the name. He filed the following Goods & Services use description with the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office):

"IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network. FIRST USE: 20200905. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 20200905"

You can see a few of Jericho's recent Instagram posts and memes on the Mimosa Mayhem match below, including the original drawing he sent to AEW President & CEO Tony Khan on July 20, noting that almost 7 weeks later they made the outlandish idea a fun reality.