- The above video is the newest episode of "A Shot of Brandi." Brandi's guest is AEW Commentator Jim Ross.

- Chris Jericho has added another nickname to his repertoire.

As we reported, Wednesday's Dynamite episode drew 1.016 million viewers (+9.5% from last week) on TNT. With that news, Jericho said he is also known as the "Million Viewer Man" along with the "Demo God."

He wrote on Instagram, "After this weeks record breaking rating for #AEWDynamite, not only am I the #DemoGod... I am now also the #MillionViewerMan! @aewontnt @allelitewrestling (graphic by @beggsy96)"

- A fan questioned Taz for supporting the Jacksonville Jaguars, the same NFL team that is owned by AEW Lead Investor Shahid Khan.

Taz explained to the fan that during his whole career he's supported those who are a major part of his career and life.

His full response was, "Absolutely. My whole career I've supported those who I collaborate with and are a major part of my career/life. Why wouldn't I support those who support me? Amazing I have to explain this. smh."

Taz signed a multi-year deal with AEW earlier this year in January.

