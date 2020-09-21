AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes' latest attempt at filing to trademark "The American Dream" has been denied by the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office).

Cody originally filed for the trademark, which was the nickname used by his late father - WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes, on March 10, 2019. The third refusal was issued on September 14 of this year.

The USPTO issued a "Request for Reconsideration After Final Action" denial on July 20 of this year. Cody's lawyer, Michael Dockins, responded and indicated in the response that they are "bewildered and perplexed" as to how the filing keeps getting rejected.

The reason for the refusal was due to Cody not providing appropriate documentation showing how "The American Dream" was used in entertainment services, specifically live appearances and appearances by a pro wrestler. Cody and his lawyer feel like the documentation provided is sufficient, but the USPTO is not satisfied.

Cody has appealed the refusal and has until January 2021 to provide proper documentation to move ahead with the application.

Cody has successfully trademarked the "Dusty Rhodes" name in the past.

