Colt Cabana couldn't help but notice the outfit Miro had on for his big debut on last week's AEW Dynamite. Miro appeared wearing a Gucci shirt, Gucci jogging pants, and Adidas Yeezys — all totaling $2,320.

Meanwhile, Cabana's outfit costs him a grand total of $20, which was due to him purchasing his pants at an H&M clearance rack in Japan.

"You save when you're Colt Cabana," Colt wrote.

A fan pointed out that the flight to Japan wasn't free though, but Cabana responded, "NJPW paid for it, FREE!"

Miro showed up in AEW to be Kip Sabian's best man for his upcoming wedding with Penelope Ford, and responded to Cabana, "Life is life when you Da Best Man."