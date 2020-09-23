A women's match and a mixed tag team match has been announced for next week's WWE NXT episode on the USA Network, which will be the final show before Takeover on October 4.

Johnny Gargano will team with wife Candice LeRae to take on NXT North American Champion Damian Priest and NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai in mixed tag action. This match will take place just days before Gargano vs. Priest and LeRae vs. Shirai at Takeover.

Tonight's NXT episode featured a backstage segment where Gargano and LeRae taunted Shirai during her backstage interview. Priest ended up attacking Gargano and making the save, which led to NXT General Manager William Regal making the match for next week. Gargano had attacked Priest earlier in the night following his win over Austin Theory. LeRae became the new #1 contender to Shirai earlier in the night, by winning the #1 Contender's Battle Royal.

Next Wednesday's go-home edition of NXT will also feature Shotzi Blackheart vs. Dakota Kai in singles action. The match was made after an altercation between the two competitors during tonight's Battle Royal opener.

Stay tuned for more on next Wednesday's Takeover go-home edition of NXT.