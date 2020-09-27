Drew Gulak is your new WWE 24/7 Champion.

Tonight's WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view featured a backstage segment where Gulak pinned Truth, who was wearing a disguise while sneaking around.

This is Gulak's first run with the WWE 25/7 Title. Truth began his 39th reign back on the August 31 RAW show after defeating Akira Tozawa.

Below are a few shots from tonight's title change at the Amway Center in Orlando, FL: