The final WWE RAW before WWE's "Clash of Champions: Gold Rush" pay-per-view will feature a storyline injury update on Randy Orton's condition.

WWE announced tonight that Monday's go-home RAW will feature an update on Orton after he was attacked and forced out in an ambulance by WWE Champion Drew McIntyre two weeks ago.

WWE has also announced McIntyre vs. Keith Lee in a non-title match for Monday's RAW. That match also took place as this week's main event but it ended when RETRIBUTION attacked both Superstars.

Above is a promo for the show and below is the updated line-up for Monday's Clash of Champions go-home edition of RAW. Stay tuned for updates.

* Braun Strowman vs. Dabba-Kato in a RAW Underground fight

* Update on Randy Orton's condition going into Clash of Champions

* WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Keith Lee in a non-title match