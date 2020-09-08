The social media feud between WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and boxing's WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury continued this week.

Fury took to Twitter earlier today and taunted McIntyre from Scotland, where McIntyre is from. Fury went on about how he's been searching for McIntyre in Scotland, but Drew must be hiding from him. The challenge video featured bagpipes playing in the background.

Fury captioned the video with, "Been looking all over Edinburgh for you @DMcIntyreWWE come out and fight the gypsyking #letsgo @wwe @frankwarren_tv @btsportboxing @WWEonFOX @trboxing @mtkglobal @btsportwwe"

He posted a follow-up selfie and captioned it with, "Where are you @DMcIntyreWWE?"

McIntyre responded with a tweet, knocking Fury and reminding him that he's from Ayr, not Edinburgh, where Fury filmed the video at.

Drew wrote, "1. I'm from Ayr 2. There's a pandemic. The moment I can come home for my World Title tour we'll talk in person 3. You're still a big stiff idiot 4. Stop using filters you weirdo 5. Do you want me to start paying rent? It's unfair I live in your head for free"

As they have in recent weeks, WWE also covered this exchange between the two fighters. There have been rumors on WWE doing a Fury vs. McIntyre match in the future, possible for the next pay-per-view from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Fury is currently preparing for his third boxing match with Deontay Wilder, now rumored for December 19, or February 2021. Fury has also agreed to face Anthony Joshua twice in 2021, but he recently stated that he would wrestle McIntyre before or after the third Wilder fight, or after the Joshua fight. McIntyre is set to defend against Randy Orton at WWE Clash of Champions on September 27.

The back & forth between Fury and McIntyre has went on for several months now, and WWE has covered each exchange. Stay tuned for updates on the feud. You can see their latest posts below, along with the other posts from last month:

5. Do you want me to start paying rent? It's unfair I live in your head for free https://t.co/QedFjIK2ua — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) September 8, 2020

Unlike you Tyson, I don't duck a challenge. I'm a fighting Champion. Before I get to you I have some very personal business to handle on #WWERAW — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) September 2, 2020