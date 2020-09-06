Eric Bischoff recently spoke on his 83 Weeks podcast about the lack of drawing power on all current professional wrestling rosters. Bischoff later went on to say who he thinks has the power to show up on television and be an instant draw.

"Nobody shows up on TV and is a dependable, bonafide box office draw," Bischoff said. "With the exception of Goldberg and The Rock, in my opinion, nobody has really stepped in and become a draw overnight."

Roman Reigns recently made his return to programming and went on to win the Universal Championship at Payback. Reigns also associated himself with Paul Heyman in the process, and Bischoff took the time to discuss whether he feels Reigns has been a big draw for WWE.

"Yes, I don't want to take anything away from Roman because I have a ton of respect for him, but he was thrust into a lot of positions, drawing money that he probably wasn't quite ready for."

