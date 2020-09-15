During the 83 Weeks Podcast, Eric Bischoff covered the Fall Brawl 1994 pay-per-view. In June of 1994, Hulk Hogan debuted in WCW but did not appear on the Fall Brawl show in September. Bischoff said the reason Hogan wasn't on the show is because he had a specific amount of dates to meet, and he was only working select shows a year.



"It was made clear by Hulk that he wanted a limited agreement, meaning he didn't want to be on 6-8 pay-per-views a year," Bischoff said. "Hulk knew early on that he was an attraction, he wasn't a day player. He left WWE when he did in large part to the steroid trail, but there were creative issues. But I think the primary issue that caused Hulk to leave was the schedule.



"He wanted to pursue movies, he wanted to pursue television, and he could do neither while you're working the kind of schedule in WWE, and he didn't want that same schedule in WCW."



Bischoff also mentioned how the crowd in WCW was choosing to going against Hulk Hogan when he faced Ric Flair in WCW. He continued to say a segment of the fans saw Hogan as the WWE guy vs. their guy, Ric Flair of WCW, and that's why Hogan was being booed.



"I think that was a lot of it," Bischoff said. "There was a segment of the fans that were booing Hulk not only because he was their guy vs. our guy, but I think there was a genuine blow back from the whole steroid thing. It took a big chunk out of Hulk, too. That was one of the things I was most excited about; that's a storytelling opportunity. Give me that all day long."



Bischoff continued to talk about how close "Stone Cold" Steve Austin was to being booked in an angle with Hulk Hogan. He said that from his recollection, he remembers Austin pitching him an idea about being family with Hogan in the storyline.



"Steve saw the handwriting on the wall with Hogan," Bischoff said. "Steve, being a professional, meaning wanting to be at the top and reach his potential, saw an opportunity to work with Hogan. I never got the sense that Steve was desperate or it was the most important thing to him at the time. Steve came to me with the idea that somehow he would be related to Hulk Hogan and tag with him.



"The reason I was concerned about what I was hearing wasn't because it was a bad idea at all, but I knew from having talked with Hulk and Ric [Flair] from the months leading up to Hulk Hogan signing with WCW how reticent Hulk was to work with anybody that he didn't know. Steve was one of those guys."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit 83 Weeks Podcast with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.