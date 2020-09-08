Finn Balor is your new WWE NXT Champion.
Tonight's NXT Super Tuesday II episode opened with Balor defeating Adam Cole for the vacant title. The match was made after last week's Fatal 4 Way Iron Man Match, featuring Cole vs. Balor vs. Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano, ended in a tie.
Balor is now a two-time NXT Champion. The title was declared vacant last month after former champion Karrion Kross relinquished it due to the separated shoulder he suffered during his title win over Keith Lee at the "Takeover: XXX" event.
Below are several shots from tonight's opener at the NXT Arena on the campus of Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida:
