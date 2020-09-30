- As noted earlier this week, WWE aired a new vignette for Bianca Belair on RAW, which focused on her "blinding speed" as she ran against others on a track, and jumped hurdles. The man next to Belair on the track was indie veteran Pineapple Pete (Suge D, Sugar Dunkerton).

We noted before how Pete recently appeared as an extra at RAW Underground, following his appearances on AEW TV earlier this summer. You can see the vignette above. Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman will be releasing an exclusive interview with Pete on tomorrow's episode of our The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast.

- WWE NXT Superstar Cameron Grimes turns 27 years old today while NXT's Isaiah "Swerve" Scott turns 30. Swerve will challenge NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar at Sunday's "Takeover: 31" event, and should be appearing on tonight's new episode. In another birthday for today, former WWE Women's Champion Candice Michelle turns 42.

- A "WWE RAW: Then. Now. Forever." panel has announced for the New York Comic Con on Friday, October 9 at 3:30pm ET. The 30-minute panel will be moderated by Charly Caruso, and will feature Triple H, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, and Zelina Vega. It will air live on the NYCC YouTube page. Below is the full synopsis for the panel:

"Join WWE Superstar Zelina Vega, Hall of Famer Paul "Triple H" Levesque and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre as they talk about their love, passion and experience of some the most kickass moments from across nearly 3 decades of Monday Night RAW! From larger than life Superstars, limitless athleticism and unequaled drama RAW has made USA Network the destination to see good and evil do battle live 52 weeks a year. Moderated by WWE correspondent Charly Caruso."