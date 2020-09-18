Indie wrestling veteran Suge D (Sugar Dunkerton), also known as Pineapple Pete in AEW this summer, appeared on WWE TV this week.

After working as an enhancement talent for AEW this year, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Pete was brought in to the WWE TV tapings this past week as an extra. Pete, who was not signed by AEW, was seen as one of the fans in the crowd for RAW Underground this week.

Pete started making AEW appearances on Dark and Dynamite back in March. He's worked 9 matches since then and came out on the losing end each time. The highlight was a quick program with Chris Jericho, which saw Jericho win a singles match on the May 13 Dynamite show. Pete has not appeared for AEW since the August 4 Dark episode, where he teamed with Aaron Solow and Corey Hollis for a loss to Jurassic Express.

Suge apparently commented on the RAW appearance this week. He also tweeted a screenshot from one of the segments where he's next to Shane McMahon.

He wrote, "You saw what you saw. Wonder where I'll go next. [smile emoji]"

"You know what....I think I'm gonna just pull up on another show before this month is over because I can. This is your only warning. #HandsomeTraveler," he wrote in a later tweet.

You can see his related tweets below:

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

