Former NXT UK star Killer Kelly announced she is engaged to wXw Germany wrestler and trainer Alexander James.

Killer Kelly made her WWE debut in June 2018 in a match to see who would get a shot at the NXT Women's Championship.

Kelly was in the 2018 Mae Young Classic competition. She lost in the first round to Meiko Satomura.

She's also the first-ever wXw Women's Champion.

Below is a photo of the newly engaged couple: