Former Raw Tag Team Champions, Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy, shared a heartfelt message on Twitter on Thursday.

Hardy, who survived a scary fall in his "Broken Rules" match against Sammy Guevara at last Saturday's AEW All Out PPV, took to Twitter to share a picture of him undergoing cupping therapy, an alternative medicine that acts as a deep-tissue massage and helps subside pain and inflammation.

Along with pictures of his therapy, Hardy posted the caption, "Time to heal. #SURVIVALIST #StrongerThanDeath #MasFuerteQueLaMuerte."

In his response, Wyatt wrote, "Heal my Friend" with a heart emoji, to which Hardy said, "Thank you, my friend. The left hand, por favor."

In 2018, Wyatt and Hardy feuded for several months until their Ultimate Deletion match which saw Wyatt being thrown into the Lake of Reincarnation. At WrestleMania 34, Wyatt returned to help Hardy win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, following which they formed a tag team, sometimes referred to as The Deleters of Worlds. At the Greatest Royal Rumble event, Wyatt and Hardy defeated Cesaro and Sheamus to capture the vacant Raw Tag Team Championship, before losing their titles to The B-Team at Extreme Rules. They were split up as a team after Wyatt took time off.

During this week's edition of AEW Dynamite, Hardy addressed his fall and noted that he is expected to make a full recovery.

See below for Wyatt and Hardy's interaction:

Heal my friend ?? — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) September 11, 2020