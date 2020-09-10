Former TNA wrestler and actor Stevie Lee has passed away. Lee was known as "Puppet The Psycho Dwarf" in the early days of TNA.

According to his GoFundMe, Lee unexpectedly passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at his home.

Stevie Lee starred in American Horror Story, Jackass 3D, Oz The Great and Powerful, Rhino, and March in Windy City.

He was also the star of the reality TV series, Half Pint Brawlers, which aired on SpikeTV in 2010.

Below is Impact's statement on his passing:

It is with great sadness that we learn of the passing of Stevie Lee, better known as "Puppet The Psycho Dwarf" in the early days of TNA. We send our deepest condolences to his friends and family.