FTR, the tag team of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, appeared on Excuse Me: The Vickie Guerrero Show on Thursday to talk about the obstacles they had to overcome in the WWE, their time thus far in AEW, and a whole lot more.

During the podcast, Vickie, who enjoyed success in WWE as an on-screen general manager, detailed why she felt the system of communication in WWE is broken.

"I am so grateful to WWE for the legacy I got to create there. However, if its going to take [a talent/wrestler] to go through 20 f***ing people just to get a creative idea passed onto Vince McMahon, there's something seriously wrong," lamented Vickie.

She went onto explain why WWE's system of communication is broken.

"They have a a broken system of communication there. Everyone wants to get Vince their ideas, and you have to go through so many people to get to that one person which can be nearly impossible," added Vickie.

While agreeing with Vickie, Wheeler revealed that McMahon himself acknowledges that WWE's internal system of communication is broken.

"When the top of the pyramid itself tells you that the system is broken, you can be rest assured that it is broken," he said.

That's when Harwood recounted McMahon apologizing to FTR, fka The Revival, during their last-ever meeting earlier this year.

"In our very last meeting with Vince, he actually apologized to us, because the system was broken. And the crazy thing is, Vince wants to hear those ideas, whether he wants to use them or not. Just like everyone, he wants to hear those ideas."

Harwood continued, "Unfortunately, the 130 people you have to go through to get those ideas [to Vince], are so afraid to go face-to-face with him. They are so afraid of losing their jobs because if Vince rejects their idea, they might not get a pay check the following week. That's a sad place to be."

Wheeler doubled down on his tag team partner's thoughts about WWE management being scared to approach McMahon.

"Vince is obviously a genius and a revolutionary. WWE is his business and he has earned the right to do whatever he pleases. If I sit next to him, one of us is a billionaire, and the other is not. So, who am I to argue what's wrong? That said, what works for him may not work for us, and we want to be happy.

"And if its not fulfilling, and if its making us angry to see that people who have the power to approach Vince are scared to pitch ideas, why are we even doing this? Rather than beating our heads against the wall, it made sense to just walk away," said Wheeler.

FTR were granted their releases from WWE in April 2020, nearly 15 months after they wanted out of the company.

Vickie and Harwood also discussed why the fear of approaching Vince had made WWE employees complacent.

"We have seen people who have accepted the fact that they're not able to change it [the system] and they become complacent. They become a shell of what they're capable of, and forget what they're capable of," said Harwood.

FTR will face AEW Tag Team Champions Kenny Omega and "Hangman" Adam Page at AEW's All-Out pay-per-view this Saturday.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Excuse Me: The Vickie Guerrero Show with an h/t to WrestlingInc for the transcription.