- Above features a look at Hiromu Takahashi talking about him and his tag partner, BUSHI, being on fire in the ongoing IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Championship Tournament. The round robin four-team tournament will determine the new champions after they were vacated by SHO and YOH due to injury. The current standings are: Hiromu Takahashi & BUSHI (2-0), El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru (1-1), Ryusuke Taguchi & Master Wato (1-1), and Taiji Ishimori & Gedo (0-2). The tournament continues tomorrow and decides who goes to the finals on September 11.

- Also taking place at tomorrow's New Japan Road is the reveal of who's involved in this year's G1 Climax, and what Block A and Block B look like. NJPW's biggest tournament of the year begins on Saturday, September 19 with the winner receiving a main event spot for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship at Wrestle Kingdom in January.

- Yen Press announced the upcoming New Japan Academy manga series — available on digital platforms in October — featuring a teenage Tetsuya Naito trying to make his way to the top of the academy. Below are the full details:

Yen Press steps into the ring with the acquisition of the manga series, New Japan Academy, an action-packed comedic series featuring the stars of New Japan Pro-Wrestling. New Japan Academy, Vol. 1 is scheduled for an October 2020 exclusive digital release. It's the stars of New Japan Pro-Wrestling as you've never seen them before! Teenager Tetsuya Naito is aiming for the top of New Japan Academy, but in order to be the champion, he'll have to face formidable students like "Rainmaker" Kazuchika Okada and the "Once-in-a-Century Talent" Hiroshi Tanahashi. Luckily for Naito, he has his boys in Los Ingobernables de Japon on his side! No matter the odds, Naito's motto remains the same: tranquilo (quiet). With the rise in worldwide popularity of New Japan Pro-Wrestling, the manga New Japan Academy is a highly anticipated release by the many passionate fans of the pro-wrestling promotion and the stars within it. A story told from the point of view of Tetsuya Naito, one of the most popular pro-wrestlers in the world due to his tenure at both New Japan Pro-Wrestling and Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL), New Japan Academy shows fan-favorite wrestlers like they've never been seen before!