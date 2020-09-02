Pro wrestling veteran Gabe Sapolsky has announced that he is officially done with the indies.

Sapolsky, who started out with ECW in 1993, last worked with WWN Live as their Vice President of Talent Relations, Creative & Marketing. He was also the co-owner of EVOLVE and other promotions. In recent years he's worked as a WWE consultant.

Sapolsky issued a statement today, noting that he's booked 507 shows from February 23, 2002 through March 1 of this year. He added that he's now retired as an indie promoter and booker.

You can see the full statement below: