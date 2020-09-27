- Above is a livestream of the greatest WWE Clash of Champions matches featuring Sasha Banks, Charlotte, and other WWE Superstars. The stream begins at 12 pm ET.

- WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle is the latest guest on Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions, now available on demand on the WWE Network. In the clip below, Angkle talks about his off-camera amateur wrestling match against Lesnar when he first joined WWE.

"Well, I had a lot of respect for Brock. When he came in, you know, the boys were joking with him," Angle began. "Telling Brock, 'Hey, you're not an Olympic gold medalist. You're just an NCAA Champion. How would you do against Kurt?' Brock said, 'I would whip his ass.' So, now the pressure's on me. I gotta go confront Brock and say, 'What would happen if you and I wrestled?' I knew the size difference, but what I had was experience and positioning. I would just stay patient, and we had the match. It was really close. I never admitted to kicking his ass and all that. I scored a takedown on him, and that was the end of it. It was one takedown."

If you think you saw the first time @RealKurtAngle ever squared off against @BrockLesnar, you'd be wrong...



An ALL-NEW @steveaustinBSR's #BrokenSkullSessions is available now to stream anytime on @WWENetwork!

- WWE posted this week's 25 best Instagram photos. The collection included: Dolph Ziggler, Billie Kay, and Mandy Rose.