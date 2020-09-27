MLW National Openweight Champion Hammerstone returned to The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast to chat with Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman about The Dynasty. The Dynasty currently consists of Hammerstone, Richard Holliday and Gino Medina. However, Hammerstone noted on the podcast that Medina's status in The Dynasty is up in the air.

"Here's the thing with Gino, just when the chemistry was starting to get rolling, we went on the break. He's kind of been MIA as far as The Dynasty goes," Hammerstone revealed. "I think Gino is wanting to create his own path going forward. The kid's got tons of talent [and a] cool look, but I can't say if he's Dynasty moving forward. We really don't know. That's something that's still up in the air."

Hausman asked what that makes of The Dynasty. Hammerstone admitted that adding more members is not a priority for him, or Holliday, at the moment as he discussed how things haven't been the same since the original iteration of the faction.

"At this point, I just don't know," Hammerstone admitted. "I feel like The Dynasty in its original formation was just so perfect. We have this saying that nobody understood why it was going to work, how was going to work but it just turned into what it turned into. It ended up being probably the most fun I've ever had wrestling between the promos, the segment's, the matches and then just the backstage, and as it changed up, I don't think we ever clicked quite the same as that original group.

"And who's to say if we ever will with more members [or] with less members, but I know Holliday and I still have that dynastic relationship between us, so I can't say for sure. Moving forward, he's the Caribbean Champion. He's got that to worry about. I'm the Openweight Champion. I've got that to worry about, and not only that, but I still think there's a couple rungs up the ladder that I want to move. So it's not at the forefront of my priorities to enlist new members of The Dynasty, but I'll also say it's not out of the question."

MJF is a former member of The Dynasty, and Hammerstone said that he does still keep in touch with him. He talked about how big of a star he has grown into on AEW, but he pointed out that there are probably many other people hitting up MJF, so he doesn't feel the need to do so all the time because of how close of friends they are.

"I do. We'll keep in touch here and there," Hammerstone said. "I understand that he's kind of at the top of his world right now. I don't try to bug him every day, and I also am one of those people who I know that there's people who always want something from you. So every time he does something good, I bet there's guys coming out of the woodworks to send him a 'hey, bro. I'm so proud of you.' So I think he knows that I don't have to do that every time, but he knows we built a real friendship, and I'll always be there for him. I think he'll always be there for being, and we do keep in touch. I'm really really proud of him. I think everyone knew he was gonna do exactly what he's doing, and he's probably gonna do a whole lot more."

Chris Jericho had revealed that MJF was considered for The Inner Circle, but Hausman pointed out that MJF has recently hinted at joining or forming a stable in AEW. When pressed if that stable could be The Dynasty Hammerstone admitted that he could not speak on that possibility and said that if fans want to see The Dynasty, then they'll have to watch MLW.

"I guess maybe the right answer to this is to try to keep it mysterious just so people are curious, but the honest truth is that as per things moving forward, we're in border position where I think those friendly co-uses of talent aren't going to happen as much just because there were some situations where MJF was on the last couple months of his MLW tenure before he was switching over," Hammerstone pointed out. "But I'm not in a position where I want to go play on the other show just to be there for a second.

"I want to be where I'm going to be featured, where I'm going to be in position to be myself [and] to do myself. I don't want to have to play by a whole new set of rules. So I don't think that crossover is in the cards. I think if you want to see The Dynasty, your best bet is to tune into MLW."

Hammerstone's full interview aired as part of a recent episode of our podcast, The Wrestling Inc. Daily.