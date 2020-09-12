Impact Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo has been announced for Josh Barnett's Bloodsport on October 11.

Deonna Purrazzo made her Impact Wrestling debut in June. A video of her debut can be watched by clicking here. She won the Impact Knockouts title on July 18, 2020 at Slammiversary after defeating former champion, Jordynne Grace.

Josh Barnett made his first wrestler announcement on September 7 and it was Impact star, Josh Alexander. Homicide was the second wrestler announced for the event.

The event will be held at the Marion County Fairgrounds in Indianapolis, Indiana. Fans will be able to rent the PPV on FITE.

