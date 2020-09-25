Impact Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo announced on social media that she has made the decision to cancel her shows for GCW The Collective.

She made the decision because of Impact's upcoming event, Bound for Glory and her priority is to stay healthy for the event. Bound for Glory is October 24 while The Collective weekend is October 9 to October 11.

She wrote, "Unfortunately, I've made the decision to cancel my shows for The Collective weekend. With BFG coming up, my highest priority needs to be staying healthy and leaving adaquant time self-isolate, if need be. This is just precautionary. I'll see y'all soon, I promise Red heart Stay safe!"

One of The Collective events Deonna Purrazzo was booked for was Josh Barnett's Bloodsport. She was also going to make her Shimmer return that weekend.

At Bound for Glory, Purrazzo will be defending her title against Kylie Rae.

