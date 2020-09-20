Impact Knockouts star Kylie Rae announced today on social media she's engaged to indie wrestler Isaias Velazquez. The two posted photos of Velazquez proposing to her with their dog, Gem, at hand for the big moment.

"Everafter," Rae wrote in the caption.

"Falling in love with her was the easiest thing I've ever done," Velazquez wrote. "Gem with the solid on using her cuteness to help me out."

Rae signed a long-term contract with Impact Wrestling back in March.

Wrestling Inc. sends congratulations out to the happy couple!