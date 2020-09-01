Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of Impact Wrestling, which airs every Tuesday on AXS TV, as well as on Impact Wrestling's own Twitch channel at 8 pm EST! Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight's show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage. Above and below is what's on tonight's agenda for Impact:

Josh Mathews and Madison Rayne welcome fans to Impact Wrestling! We kick things off with the birthday boy, Sami Callihan, taking on his most recent rival, Rob Van Dam!

Sami Callihan vs. Rob Van Dam (w/Katie Forbes)

Before the bell rings, Sami Callihan pushes RVD off the apron. Katie Forbes, who is bent over on the apron, looks horrified to see that Callihan is staring back at her. Callihan jumps off the apron and sends him through the guardrail. Forbes distracts Callihan by twerking in front of him. RVD shoves Callihan into the guardrail. Both men roll into the ring. Callihan pump kicks RVD in the face. RVD misses a split leg assault. Callihan takes a brutal kick from Forbes on the outside. RVD flies off the apron with a single kick drop. Van Dam continues the attack with a few forearm strikes, but he misses his chance to connect a Rolling Thunder. Callihan comes through with a low cutter. Callihan keeps his offense up with a strong clothesline in the corner. RVD smashes Callihan with a spinning kick, but he doesn't get the pinfall on Callihan. Callihan squashes RVD's face into the mat with a hangman DDT. Callihan goes for a cover, RVD kicks out at 2. Callihan positions RVD up for the Cactus Special. Forbes tries to distract him again. RVD rolls Callihan up. Callihan reverses and rolls RVD up. RVD doesn't get his shoulders up in time, and wins the match!

Winner: Sami Callihan

Post-Match: Callihan chases Forbes. RVD grabs a chair and corners Callihan with it. As he holds the chair, Forbes connects two hip tosses, then RVD lands a solid kick towards Callihan's face - with the help of the chair, of course.

After the opening match, Mathews and Rayne run through tonight's card!

Backstage: After winning a bet against Fallah Bahh, Hernandez is confronted by Reno Scum about their match tonight.