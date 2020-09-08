Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of Impact Wrestling, which airs every Tuesday on AXS TV, as well as on Impact Wrestling's own Twitch channel at 8 pm EST! Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight's show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage. Above and below is what's on tonight's agenda for Impact:

Josh Mathews and Madison Rayne welcome fans to Impact Wrestling! The new Impact World Champion Eric Young kicks off the show with something important to say.

Standing in the center of the ring, Young begins his monologue by saying that Impact fans are now looking at a world-class champion. He wants Rich Swann to know that he was the one who "got the ball rolling" towards his destructive path of winning the title off of Eddie Edwards. Alisha Edwards music hits, and she makes her way down to the ring. She tells him that Eddie is a fighter, and once he comes back he will, "whoop his ass and reclaim the title again." He says because of the damage he caused on Eddie, he is having a hard time taking care of their daughter. Young replies back with, "I don't care." Alisha slaps him across the face. He grabs her, and Tommy Dreamer runs down to the ring - kendo stick in hand. Dreamer smacks Young across the back with it. Young rolls out of the ring. Dreamer defends Alisha and Eddie. He says that things were going fine before he made his return at Slammiversary. Dreamer challenges EY to a match of his choosing tonight!

"Because when you left this company, there was men and women that decided to stay and gave you a place to come."



Mathews and Rayne are shocked by what they just saw. They collect themselves to run through what's to come on tonight's episode. They say that Moose is now trying to get some answers as to why EC3 is tormenting him. We see him heading to an airport and getting on a plane.

Backstage: Taya Valkyrie, John E Bravo and Rosemary are having a conversation. Rosemary wants to make sure that Valkyrie is ok that Bravo asked to marry her. Valkyrie is all for it! In fact, she believes their ceremony will be the wedding of the century. She has everything under control when it comes to all the wedding planning.

We head back to the ring for an X-Division match!

Chris Bey vs. TJP

The match gets going right before the bell rings. TJP comes flying in with a punch. Next, he tries to twist Chris Bey up in a pretzel, but Bey breaks it up. The X-Division Champion Rohit Raju comes out to watch the match. TJP counters with a reverse scissors takedown after being thrown to the other side of the ring. Bey rocks TJP with a discus lariat.

Back from the break, Bey is stomping away on TJP in the corner. He drags him out of the corner and goes for a pin. TJP kicks out at 2. TJP rolls Bey up and stacks him on the mat. Bey gets his shoulders up on the pinfall. Bey kicks TJP in the back of the head and goes for another pin. TJP kicks out again. Bey puts TJP in an abdominal stretch. TJP reverses out of the lockup with a Manhattan Drop. Bey has TJP up on his shoulders for the torture rack. TJP catches Bey off of his guard, rolls Bey up, and gains the pinfall victory!

Winner: TJP

And now, we get to see Rayne and Johnny Swinger's fun segment "Locker Room Talk." Their guests this week are Kylie Rae and Susie! Rayne wants to know if Rae went to Wrestle House to dodge - she takes it back and says spoil - Deonna Purrazzo's Black Tie Affair moment. Rae says absolutely not. Next, Rayne asks Rae if she has ever met Susie's alter ego named Su. After she asks that, Purrazzo and Kimber Lee crash the party. They both challenge Rae and Susie to a tag team match next week!

After the break, we'll hear from Brian Myers!

Backstage: Bravo is making some phone calls. Tasha Steelz and Kiera Hogan drop by and ask if they'll be invited to his wedding. He tells them that Valkyrie is in charge of who gets invited. Hogan and Steelz say that he needs to learn how to be his own man and stand up to Valkyrie.

We head back to the ring to hear what Myers has to say!

Myers begins his speech by saying that he believes he and Willie Mack got off on the wrong foot. He is giving Mack an opportunity to make things right between the two of them, with a handshake. Mack's music hits, and he heads down to the ring. Mack informs Myers that he is not down there for a handshake. He says that Impact Management granted him another match against Myers. He wants to have the match right now.

Willie Mack vs. Brian Myers



