Before the show starts, Impact pays homage to Barry Scott. Josh Mathews and Madison Rayne welcome fans to Impact Wrestling! We kick things off with a Knockouts tag team match!

Deonna Purrazzo & Kimber Lee vs. Kylie Rae & Susie

Deonna Purrazzo and Kylie Rae kick things off. Both women lock up. Rae positions herself behind Purrazzo with a standing switch. Purrazzo sends Rae on the mat with an arm takedown. Rae reverses. Purrazzo breaks out of Rae's hold and then takes a bow. She tags in her partner Kimber Lee. Rae sends Lee off her feet with a deep arm drag. Lee drags Lee over to her corner so she can tag in Susie. Rae lands a thunderous uppercut before her and Susie sends Lee face-first into the mat with a double bulldog. Purrazzo, on the apron, kicks Susie in the back. Lee goes for a pinfall. Susie kicks out at 2. Lee locks Susie with a deep single-leg submission. Susie stretches her arm towards the bottom rope. Purrazzo is tagged in. She and Lee connect a double suplex on Susie.

All the Wrestle House team bonding exercises are paying off as @IamKylieRae and @realsuyung are on a roll. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/UCinP8MeAe — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 16, 2020

Purrazzo smashes Susie with her boot before tagging Lee back in. Lee kicks Susie in the back then tags Purrazzo back in. Susie eats a forearm from Purrazzo before she connects one of her own. Susie rolls over to tag in Rae, Lee is also tagged in. Rae flies off the ropes with a powerful clothesline. Rae's signature special is blocked by Lee with a kick. Rae connects a cannonball in the corner before going for a pin. Purrazzo breaks the pin. Rae sends Purrazzo out of the ring. Lee pops Rae with a strong suplex. Susie makes her way back in the ring. Lee heads to the top rope. Susie catches her with a palm strike and a rana. Susie embraces her alter ego, Su Yung, by using the Panic Switch to gain the win for her and Rae!

Glimpses of The Undead Bride emerged as @realsuyung picked up the win with the Panic Switch. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/9mC701xb2j — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 16, 2020

Winners: Susie & Kylie Rae

After that impressive match, Mathews and Rayne run through tonight's card.

Backstage: Trey approaches Rohit Raju. Trey believes that Raju is dodging every X-Division contender for fear he might lose the title. He asks him when he'll have a shot. Raju says that it's "out of his control."

Backstage: John E Bravo is still on the phone getting things arranged for his future wedding. Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz come back to bother him this week. They want to know who is going to be his best man. He pulls Fallah Bahh in and says it's him. Hogan and Steelz are shocked.

We head back to the Impact Zone to see XXXL and The Deaners rehash their Wrestle House rivalry.

XXXL (Acey Romero & Larry D) vs The Deaners



