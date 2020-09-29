Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of Impact Wrestling, which airs every Tuesday on AXS TV, as well as on Impact Wrestling's own Twitch channel at 8 pm EST! Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight's show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage. Above and below is what's on tonight's agenda for Impact:

Tonight's episode is the go-home show before Victory Road, live this Saturday on Impact Plus!

Josh Mathews and Madison Rayne welcome fans to Impact Wrestling! We kick things off with a Knockouts tag team match!

Taya Valkyrie & Rosemary vs. Havok & Nevaeh

Havok and Rosemary charge towards each other as the match begins. Taya Valkyrie and Nevaeh push the two to their respective corners. Nevaeh and Valkyrie clash in the ring first. Both women showcase their tumble strengths before Valkyrie and Nevaeh tag in their partners. Rosemary jumps on top of Havok and lays down a series of closed fist punches. Havok gets up but is sent face-first into the top turnbuckle. Rosemary tags Valkyrie back in. Valkyrie smashes Havok with a basement dropkick, but she only gets a 2 count pin from Havok. Havok damages Valkyrie with a strong forearm shot. Nevaeh is back in. Her and Havok send Valkyrie back-first into the turnbuckle.

Nevaeh maintains control with a facelock. Valkyrie finds her way out it with two midsection shots. Nevaeh drags Valkyrie back to her corner to tag in Havok. Nevaeh sends Valkyrie flying with a hard clothesline. Havok hooks the leg on Valkyrie but gets a near-fall. Valkyrie tries to fight free from Havok's corner to get a tag into Rosemary. Rosemary sends Nevaeh high with an exploder suplex. Rosemary locks in her Upside-Down on Havok in the corner. Havok catches her breath while Rosemary climbs to the top rope. Rosemary connects a crossbody. Nevaeh and Valkyrie step into the ring. Valkyrie smashes Nevaeh with a knee before sending her out with her Road to Valhalla. Valkyrie goes for her final pinfall and gains the victory!

Winners: Taya Valkyrie & Rosemary

Post-Match: Valkyrie and Rosemary climb to the opposite end of the ring to celebrate their win. Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz run out and attack the winners. Havok and Nevaeh step in to send Hogan and Steelz away.

Backstage: The Good Brothers are telling some guys in the back some funny stories about their karaoke days. Motor City Machine Guns want to join in on the fun! Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin can't help but make a mockery of their "legacy." They say if they could actually focus more on their in-ring stuff and not their fun outside of it, maybe, just maybe, they could be champions like they are.

"If you guys wrestled half as good as you told stories, one day you might be champions too."



We see the newest Bound For Glory advertisement before the second match of the night takes place.

Backstage: Gia Miller speaks to the Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo and Kimber Lee. Miller wants to know how she feels about Kylie Rae's challenge towards her title at Bound For Glory. She says she is not worried at all. She's going to go in there and break her arm. Miller informs her that before her big BFG match she will be putting her title on the line against Susie at Victory Road on Saturday. Purrazzo is very upset to hear this unexpected announcement.

Mathews and Rayne run through tonight's card.

After, we head back to the ring for a Knockouts rematch between Tenille Dashwood and Jordynne Grace. Last week, Dashwood gained the victory with her Spotlight Kick on Grace.

Tenille Dashwood (w/ Kaleb With A "K") vs. Jordynne Grace

Jordynne Grace tightly hugs Tenille Dashwood with a waistlock. After unlocking the hold, Grace goes for a standing senton, but she doesn't get the pin on Dashwood. Grace slaps Dashwood with a powerful chop. Dashwood rolls over to the apron to recoup. Grace comes up from behind and snaps down on the mat from a neckbreaker by Dashwood. Their match will continue right after the commercial break!