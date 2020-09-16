Impact Wrestling issued a press release today to officially announce Rich Swann vs. Impact World Heavyweight Champion Eric Young for the Bound For Glory main event on Saturday, October 24.

We noted before how Swann vs. Young was announced during last night's Impact episode on AXS. The Swann vs. Young feud began in July at Slammiversary when Swann prevented a returning Young from winning the title. Young attacked and injured Swann, putting him on the shelf after another vicious attack. Swann returned last week and attacked Young, which led to this week's show where he begged Executive Vice President Scott D'Amore for a title shot. D'Amore hesitated at first, but Young eventually came to the ring and attacked them both. D'Amore then granted the title match for Bound For Glory.

D'Amore issued comments in today's press release and called Swann vs. Young one of the most exciting matches in Bound For Glory history.

"Fans should get ready for one of the most exciting matches in Bound For Glory history," D'Amore said. "Whatever people think about Young's tactics since he's returned to IMPACT, no one can deny he's one of the best in-ring performers in all of professional wrestling.

"But, Eric is facing a very determined Rich Swann. This is the biggest opportunity of Rich's career - a world title shot at IMPACT's showcase event of the year. And, obviously, it's a very personal match for Rich. When he asked – no, when he demanded this fight - I saw a look in Rich Swann's eyes that let me know he's going to deliver the performance of his life at Bound For Glory."

Swann noted in the press release that Young recently reignited a fire in him.

"I really should thank this maniac for reigniting a fire in me that was beginning to fade during those months of endless rehabilitation sessions," Swann said. "I can't describe the emotions I have going into Bound For Glory. I'm going to remind everyone, especially Eric Young, just how high I can fly. I will take the World Championship from Eric Young, mark my words."



Young also issued comments in the release, laughing at Swann's statement. He also promised to end Swann at Bound For Glory.



"Everything that has happened since I returned to IMPACT Wrestling at Slammiversary has unfolded according to my design … and Bound For Glory will be no exception," Young said. "I've hurt Rich Swann physically, I've crushed him psychology and, at Bound For Glory, I will end him."

Impact also confirmed that every title will be defended at Bound For Glory. Below is their full press release on Swann vs. Young: