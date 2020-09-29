The first-ever "Impact Wrestling Week" programming schedule has been announced as the lead-up to Bound For Glory.

Impact Week will kick off on Tuesday, October 20 with the new episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. A new episode of Talk'n Shop will air that night after Impact goes off the air. A "This Is Bound For Glory" documentary will then air at 10pm ET on Thursday, October 22, and at 6pm ET on Saturday, October 24, on AXS. A live countdown special for Bound For Glory will then air on AXS at 7pm ET on Saturday as the one-hour pre-show for the pay-per-view. The 2020 Bound For Glory pay-per-view will air after that, beginning at 8pm ET.

"Thanks to AXS TV's powerful broadcast platform, IMPACT Wrestling will deliver an unprecedented level of content heading into Bound For Glory," said Impact Executive Vice President Scott D'Amore. "IMPACT Week on AXS TV offers an incredible slate of action and entertainment, showcasing the best IMPACT has to offer. From the unpredictable and always hilarious Good Brothers, to inspiring championship profile features, there's something for every wrestling fan to get ready for Saturday night."

