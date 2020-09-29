Isaiah "Swerve" Scott vs. WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar is now official for the "Takeover: 31" event.

This match was made after Swerve recently pinned Escobar in a six-man Street Fight. He then lost to Escobar in a title match that saw Escobar use a loaded mask.

The 31st NXT Takeover event will be held this Sunday, likely from the NXT Arena on the campus of Full Sail University. Remember to join us for live coverage beginning at 6:30pm ET with the Pre-show.

Below is the current card for Takeover:

NXT Title Match

Kyle O'Reilly vs. Finn Balor (c)

NXT Women's Title Match

Candice LeRae vs. Io Shirai (c)

NXT North American Title Match

Johnny Gargano vs. Damian Priest (c)

NXT Cruiserweight Title Match

Isaiah "Swerve" Scott vs. Santos Escobar (c)

Kushida vs. The Velveteen Dream