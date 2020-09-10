Ivar may need surgery for the injury suffered during Monday's WWE RAW after all.

As noted, Ivar landed a suicide dive on members of The Hurt Business during Monday's eight-man tag team match, and immediately threw up the dreaded "X" symbol to call for help. WWE later issued a post-RAW announcement and confirmed that he suffered a cervical injury. It was also noted that he was taken to a local hospital, but was expected to make a full recovery. It was later reported by PWInsider that word going around at RAW was that Ivar likely suffered a stinger on the dive.

Now it's been reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that Ivar is dealing with a significant injury, and may need surgery. This indicates that the injury is likely not just some stinger that he can return from in a few weeks. It was still not confirmed as of yesterday that Ivar needs surgery, but it is a possibility.

For those who missed it, Ivar tweeted on Tuesday to thank fans for their support.

"From the bottom of my heart, THANK YOU to every single friend, family and fan who has reached out to me," he wrote. "My heart is truly touched from all the love and support. Still figuring it all out but I am working hard to recover and be better than ever! Love you all [two hearts emoji] [sign of the horns emoji] [poultry leg emoji]"

Ivar has not provided any updates since then, but he did re-tweet a "get well" message from Shelton Benjamin, which you can see below.

Stay tuned for updates on Ivar's status. You can see his full tweet below, along with video from Monday's dive on RAW: