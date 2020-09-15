WWE Intercontinental Champion Jeff Hardy recently sat down with BT Sport to discuss the current run he is and the new path he is on in life. The interviewer noted that Hardy has a new energy about him and looks happier than he ever has been. Hardy credited that to his sobriety and his new outlook on life.

"It's definitely to have been through the struggles of addiction and alcoholism and to be sober now and experiencing everything because I've been here before. I've done sober runs in the past," Hardy noted. "I've never completely committed to it and surrender to the whole idea of me having a problem, but that's a huge part it. Getting in trouble with the law is no fun and I hope and pray that's over because I said it when I first came back, 'this is my last chance to get it right,' and that is so true. I can't screw up again. If I do, I'm done. I think that's what brings such happiness, and I have my family and everybody in my family is healthy.

"Again, I thank God for that everyday, and I pray we can continue on this happiness that we're on, but things are gonna happen. Trials and tribulations, it's just human life. Living day to day just one day at a time has been huge for me. I think that's a great way to live even outside of recovery because you never know what tomorrow holds."

Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman passed away in August at the age of 43 following a four-year battle with colon cancer. Hardy noted how his passing affected him deeply and inspired him to be a good person in his life.

"When I head what happened to [Boseman], suffering from colon cancer for four years, it inspired me knowing he held that secret for so long, and I saw he would go to hospitals and visit sick kids," Hardy said. "It touched my soul. I want to be an example and a good, overall kind person."

