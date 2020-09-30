WWE SmackDown Superstar Jeff Hardy is scheduled to be back in a Moore County, North Carolina court room on Thursday, October 22 to answer charges from his DWI arrest on October 3, 2019.

The court case has been delayed several times this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The official NC court calendar shows that Hardy is scheduled to face charges of DWI and the 30-day civil revocation of his driver's license at 1pm ET on October 22 in Moore County court room #201.

Hardy was on the shelf with a leg injury when he was arrested on October 3 of last year. The police report for the arrest noted that authorities received a tip about a careless driver on the road at around 8:40pm. Police located Hardy's car in front of a liquor store, and witnessed him walking out with a case of beer. Police then followed Hardy's car and pulled him over after seeing him "weaving badly" in his lane.

Police also noticed what appeared to be dried blood on his nose that night. He told officers that he and his wife Beth "got into a fight" earlier that night. Hardy also admitted to having two shots of vodka before the stop, and admitted to being impaired. He failed a field sobriety test and was then uncooperative when asked to take a Breathalyzer test, or give a blood sample. A judge signed off on a search warrant that night, which allowed police to take a blood sample from Hardy's body.

Hardy's driver's license has been suspended since the arrest per North Carolina traffic laws. Stay tuned for updates on the case.