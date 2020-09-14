WWE Intercontinental Champion Jeff Hardy recently signed a new contract with the company.

As seen in the tweet below, BT Sport has released another clip from their interview with Hardy, where he revealed the recent signing. He also confirmed that his "No More Words" theme song will return once WWE is able to have fans at shows again. This is something that Jeff's wife Beth revealed on Twitter earlier this summer.

Hardy said the return of the fan-favorite theme song was a part of his new contract.

"'No More Words,' when we do get in front of a crowd again, that was a part of me re-signing," he said. "I was like, 'If we get in front of people again, I'd like to use 'No More Words' again because I know y'all own it.'

"So, that was the deal for me re-signing, that's gonna be the ticket when we get back in front of crowds. That's gonna boost me even more... to hear that music again, because I think The Hardy Boyz music is just for Matt and Jeff Hardy, not just Jeff Hardy."

Hardy is currently feuding with AJ Styles and Sami Zayn. It's believed that he will defend his title in a Triple Threat at the WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view on September 27. You can see the latest clip from his BT Sport interview below: