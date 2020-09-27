Jey Uso spoke with Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT before his big title match against WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at tonight's WWE Clash of Champions.

During his conversation, Jey was asked about The Usos turning heel back in 2016 after being one of WWE's most consistent babyfaces. According to Jey, Reigns actually had a hand in getting fans to start booing them before they had even officially turned.

"The seed planted when we was with Roman," Jey recalled. "We helped Roman a little bit, and this is when the WWE Universe were just not with him. Remember they would just boo him no matter what? We started going out with him and they'd boo us, so it carried over. When we were doing live events, we would get booed a little. I was like, '[Jimmy], you hear that?' and he's like, 'yeah.'"

It took a few tries with Vince McMahon, but Jimmy and Jey were eventually able to convince him they could work as heels. Jey noted initially they were told to keep their face paint, but said if they were switching things up — everything had to go.

"So, we finally went to the big man and we said, 'Can we do this?' At first he was against it," Jey said. "It took a couple tries from us to convince him and then it was like, 'Hell yeah, you want to go out there with the outfits? This is what you want to do, right?' We were like, 'Yup, it's time.' Then it's like, 'Ok, the ball is in your court.' So we're either going to hit it on the head, Uce, or we're in the back. We're going to drown if this don't work! And then they wanted us to keep the face paint with the heel turn. And we didn't want that. There was no way.

"If we're going to go, we got to drop everything. Drop the bright colors, drop the face paint. That's where just the black and white came from. We found a black hoodie in the middle of the mall — it was like $30 — and you know how they can just print stuff right there and then? Me and my brother were like 'What are we going to put? Hmm, I don't know: Day one s---?' Okay, obviously we can't say that, so it's ish! So people get it and don't get it, but that's what it was."

Be sure to join Wrestling Inc. tonight for full live coverage of Clash of Champions, beginning at 6 pm ET with the Kickoff.