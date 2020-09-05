AEW announced Joey Janela vs. Serpentico has been added to tonight's AEW All Out: The Buy In, which gets started at 7 pm ET on AEW's YouTube channel. The main card begins at 8 pm ET. Private Party vs. 3 and 4 (John Silver and Alex Reynolds) is also scheduled for The Buy In.
Below is the updated card:
AEW World Championship
Jon Moxley (c) vs. MJF
Moxley's Paradigm Shift finisher is banned.
AEW Women's World Championship
Hikaru Shida (c) vs. NWA Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa
AEW World Tag Team Championship
Hangman Page and Kenny Omega (c) vs. FTR
Mimosa Mayhem Match
Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy
Match can be won by pinfall, submission, or throwing the opponent into a tank of mimosa.
21-Man Casino Battle Royale
Darby Allin, Lance Archer, Brian Cage, Ricky Starks, Eddie Kingston, The Blade, The Butcher, Fenix, and Pentagon Jr., TBA
Winner receives future AEW World Championship Match.
Broken Rules Match
Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara
If Hardy loses, he leaves AEW.
Tooth and Nail Match
Big Swole vs. Britt Baker
Dark Order (Brodie Lee, Colt Cabana, Evil Uno, and Grayson) vs. The Natural Nightmares, Matt Cardona, and Scorpio Sky
Young Bucks vs. Jurassic Express (Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy)
The Buy In
Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen) vs. Dark Order (John Silver and Alex Reynolds)
The Buy In
Joey Janela vs. Serpentico
