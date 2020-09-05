AEW announced Joey Janela vs. Serpentico has been added to tonight's AEW All Out: The Buy In, which gets started at 7 pm ET on AEW's YouTube channel. The main card begins at 8 pm ET. Private Party vs. 3 and 4 (John Silver and Alex Reynolds) is also scheduled for The Buy In.

Below is the updated card:

AEW World Championship

Jon Moxley (c) vs. MJF

Moxley's Paradigm Shift finisher is banned.

AEW Women's World Championship

Hikaru Shida (c) vs. NWA Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa

AEW World Tag Team Championship

Hangman Page and Kenny Omega (c) vs. FTR

Mimosa Mayhem Match

Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy

Match can be won by pinfall, submission, or throwing the opponent into a tank of mimosa.

21-Man Casino Battle Royale

Darby Allin, Lance Archer, Brian Cage, Ricky Starks, Eddie Kingston, The Blade, The Butcher, Fenix, and Pentagon Jr., TBA

Winner receives future AEW World Championship Match.

Broken Rules Match

Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara

If Hardy loses, he leaves AEW.

Tooth and Nail Match

Big Swole vs. Britt Baker

Dark Order (Brodie Lee, Colt Cabana, Evil Uno, and Grayson) vs. The Natural Nightmares, Matt Cardona, and Scorpio Sky

Young Bucks vs. Jurassic Express (Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy)

The Buy In

Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen) vs. Dark Order (John Silver and Alex Reynolds)

The Buy In

Joey Janela vs. Serpentico