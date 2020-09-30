John Cena appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night, becoming the first in-studio guest of the talk show since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While promoting his upcoming children's book, Elbow Grease: Fast Friends, Cena said why it was important for him to stay connected to his younger audience since his in-ring career with WWE is no longer very active.

"I have a very young audience in WWE, a lot of kids and families. And as my in-ring career with WWE is not as active, although not over, I wanted to continue to send messaging to those younger viewers," said Cena.

He also explained why he ventured into writing children's books. Fast Friends is the third installment in Cena's New York Times-bestselling Elbow Grease children's book series.

"So many times, parents have told me, 'Your Never Give Up words have helped my son or daughter.' Ok, so that's why I had to come up with a children's book series that is fun, bright, and colorful, and about monster trucks. It's a fun read but there are some underlying things there about Never Give Up."

Cena, a 16-time World Champion, has not been on WWE television since his Firefly Fun House match against Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania earlier this year.