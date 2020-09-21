AEW World Champion Jon Moxley recently spoke with Joe Brophy of The Sun UK and said he doesn't stress about the Wednesday Night War between AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT, but he sees it as good news when AEW increases their viewership from the week before.

"We want to keep growing this thing," Moxley said of Dynamite. "I don't stress about it but it's always good news when we get more people than last week. I don't decide what time or what night or what channel we're on so for me, my job is to make sure that the people that are watching have the best experience possible.

"I don't really stress about the people that are not watching or the channels turned to something else - f--king Food Network or f--king MTV, NXT or whatever."

Moxley also commented on how Wednesday night is the new night for pro wrestling on TV.

"We wanna keep bringing in new fans - Wednesday nights is becoming wrestling night," he said. "When I was a kid I watched everything so all the kids out there who are like me are probably flicking back and forth between NXT and AEW which is great because when I was a kid I was flicking back and forth between Nitro and RAW.

"So what's happening is Wednesday nights are replacing Monday night. Wednesday is wrestling night for people now."

Regarding the new partnership between Paul Heyman and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on SmackDown, Moxley said it's very cool to see his friend and former partner in The Shield working with Heyman.

"The concept of him and Paul Heyman - that was very cool to me. I think that's gonna work out really good," Moxley said of Reigns and Heyman. "All my friends there (WWE), I wanna turn the TV on and I wanna see them kicking ass and doing great."