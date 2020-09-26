AEW World Champion Jon Moxley is set to face Chris Dickinson in the main event of this year's Josh Barnett's Bloodsport. The show takes place on October 11 at the Marion County Fairgrounds in Indianapolis, Indiana as part of Game Changer Wrestling's The Collective.

Moxley was scheduled twice previously for these events, but had to pull out of the first due to a serious case of MRSA in his elbow. The second was postponed from April (during WrestleMania week) until October due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Below is the updated card:

* Jon Moxley vs. Chris Dickinson

* Simon Grimm vs. Matt Makowski

* Erik Hammer vs. "Grizzly" Kal Jak

Also announced for the show: Impact Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo, Allysin Kay, Josh Alexander, Homicide, Calvin Tankman, Lindsay Snow, Alexander James, Tom Lawlor, Davey Boy Smith Jr., and Killer Kelly.