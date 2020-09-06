The AEW World Champion Jon Moxley was featured on a recent episode of Something To Wrestle with Bruce Prichard. There, he discussed the ratings for AEW Dynamite, MJF's future in pro wrestling, and a potential tag partner.

The Wednesday Night War has been the major talk in wrestling today with NXT and AEW going head to head most weeks, but neither show has yet to hit one million consistent viewers in the ratings. The Young Bucks vs. The Butcher and The Blade Falls Count Anywhere Match hit one million total viewers, and Moxley was asked on Busted Open if he is hoping AEW hits one million in the ratings.

"Yeah, I mean, I don't stress about it," Moxley admitted. "People give me high-fives or whatever when I come in the building like, 'Oh! We whipped their a-s last night!' I'm like, 'Oh, that's cool'. I'm just focused on the people that are watching and making sure that we're doing a good job for them, but hopefully, we just keep growing and growing. There's nothing to stress about. Week-by-week basis, that's somebody else's job, not mine."

Moxley took some time to praise MJF on his understanding of the pro wrestling business. He said that MJF truly is the next generation, and he'll be the guy to lead AEW in the future. However, that obviously wasn't in the cards for MJF last night.

"I don't know if I'm surprised, but yeah, some guys get it and some guys don't. Some guys got it and some guys don't, and he definitely gets it. He's got it," Moxley said. "I don't have envy for these guys because they get to immediately step on the national stage, like MJF and some of these younger guys, and they just get to be in this really healthy, fertile environment for creating ideas, and learning, and getting better. And it's going to keep getting better.

"This is the next generation, and when I'm broken down and can't go anymore, which is going to be any day now, these guys are going to be leading. When he talks about that, he's not joking. He'll be one of the guys that leads this company in the future. And just the fact that AEW exists, and it's just doing so well, and doing so good for the business, it's great to see."

Moxley also praised TNT Champion Brodie Lee. He noted the different kinds of stories that AEW can tell, and how some matches on Dynamite can either follow the basic formula of TV wrestling or, instead, do what Lee did to Cody Rhodes and beat down an opponent in a quick three minutes.

"I thought it was tremendous," Moxley stated. "Obviously, I'm a huge fan of Brodie Lee both professionally and personally. Even though we nearly killed each other a couple of months ago - that's just business. But I think that it's awesome that you don't really know what you're going to see on Dynamite. We've kind of thrown the traditional rule book of television wrestling out the window. I mean, you'll see a little bit of everything. But at Dark, anything can happen, anybody can show up whether it's Thunder Rosa or Eddie Kingston. At any moment, somebody can show up.

"A match that lasts 15 minutes can go through the same basic formula of the same TV main event for the last 10-15 years, or it can just be a hail storm that's over in three minutes. So really, anything can happen. We opened up the possibilities, and that's what I really loved about it besides the awesome practicalities of it. And you got Cody in the back; he's a guy that stays motivated. And I anticipate when he comes back, I assume he will get that one back from Brodie, which won't be an easy task. So, we'll see what happens."

While Moxley is the top singles wrestler at AEW as the AEW World Champion, he noted that there are many in AEW that are paired up and ready for a tag match. He talked about his recent tag match with Darby Allin against Ricky Starks and Brian Cage, and how much fun he had in that match.

"I often thought about that, because eventually, you clear out everybody [in the] division, so to speak. And eventually, you're going to get knocked off the throne, so to speak," Moxley noted. "Once I was starting like, 'OK, put off the singles run.' I will definitely be interested in doing a tag team run sometime down the line, in the future, because I really love tag team wrestling.

"We had a match the other night with me and Darby Allin against Cage and Starks, and I haven't had a tag match in like - I think I only had one other tag match in AEW. So, together we're talking about it, and I was getting excited, 'Oh man! I haven't been in a tag match in awhile. This is fun. I love putting together tag matches' because it's double the guys you work with and double the tours to create things, so it's fun."

Moxley was asked who in AEW he would want as a tag team partner to challenge for the AEW Tag Team Championships.

"So, I would definitely consider finding an optimal partner and really make it a run in the tag division, because also, we have such a great tag division," Moxley admitted. "Guys like The Young Bucks, FTR, Omega and Page. The young guys like Private Party, and so we have this amazing tag division. And I'm like, 'I want to work with those guys. I want to work with the best tag teams in the world.' Plus, I want to work with the best singles guys in the world.

"Sometime down the line, one day, maybe me and Brodie can do like a Shield-Wyatt super team or something. Or maybe someone that will compliment me, like a guy like PAC, or even a younger guy like Joey [Janela], or Darby [Allin], or something like that. But what the hell do I know? We'll spend swaying futures and we'll see, but I'll definitely be open to the idea of it."

Mehdy Labriny contributed to this article.