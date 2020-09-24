Josh Barnett announced on Twitter the first two matches for his Bloodsport event in October.

The first match he announced was Simon Grimm vs. Matt Makowski.

Barnett tweeted, "The first announced matchup for Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport Simon Grimm vs Matt Makowski Watch it live on @fitetv Oct 11th."

The second match he announced was Erik Hammer vs Kal Jak.

He wrote, "And another match announcement for Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport Erik Hammer vs Kal Jak Watch these behemoths collide only on @FiteTV"

Bloodsport III will be taking place at the Marion County Fairgrounds in Indianapolis, Indiana.

As noted before, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, Impact Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo, Josh Alexander, Homicide, Calvin Tankman, Chris Dickinson, Lindsay Snow, Alexander James, Tom Lawlor, and Killer Kelly will also be competing.

Below you can see his announcements: