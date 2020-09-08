AEW has announced Jurassic Express vs. Lucha Bros. for Wednesday's post-All Out edition of Dynamite on TNT.

Jungle Boy noted on Twitter that this was supposed to be their official TV debut match. He wrote, "This match was supposed to be our tv debut. I'm glad we're finally getting back to it."

Below is the updated line-up for Wednesday's show, along with the full tweets from AEW and Jungle Boy:

* Lucha Bros. vs. Jurassic Express

* Kip Sabian reveals his best man for wedding with Penelope Ford

* AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will speak

* AEW TNT Champion Brodie Lee defends against Dustin Rhodes

* Chris Jericho and Jake Hager vs. Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela in a No DQ match