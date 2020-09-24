Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson are getting their own variety show from AXS TV soon.

The Good Brothers recently appeared on Instinct Culture with Denise Salcedo, as seen in the video above, and discussed signing with Impact Wrestling, their new show on AXS TV, and more. Instinct Culture sent us highlights from the interview.

Gallows revealed the big news on the new show and gave credit to Impact officials.

He said, "I am letting the cat out of the bag right here right now, I can't say anything about titles or anything like that, but you're gonna see us with our own special on AXS TV, that's putting credit/belief into a 'tag team' or brand to come together, two guys that can entertain inside the ring and outside the ring. And I think that's a big hats off to Impact Wrestling for realizing that yes the single stars historically have been a draw in a New York state of fashion but that's not always the case in modern day wrestling…

"[in regards to the new series on AXS] I would say, think drunken late night talk show sprinkled in with Impact Wrestling stars of our choice and a little Talk 'N Shop A Mania running wild brother…"

Anderson gave an idea what to expect from "A Good Brother Variety Show" when it premieres.

"A Good Brother Variety Show, that's the way to put it. Everything that you could expect from us to just be stupid and fun and sitting down and drinking and talking," he said, laughing.

Anderson also talked about how he and Gallows want to stay with Impact Wrestling for the remainder of their pro wrestling careers.

"We're loyal guys and Scott D'Amore has always been a good friend of ours and the day that we were free, he messaged us within minutes of hearing the news, and it was like 'When do you guys wanna talk? I wanna talk business now'," Anderson revealed."It was from day one and we talked basically every day. He came so strong and made a lot of promises that he's kept. We're excited to wave the Impact flag, we're happy that we're a part of them and we want to be there for literally the rest of our careers."

Anderson also talked about wanting Impact to build around them, and expressed interest in wanting a World Heavyweight Title run.

"I want to be the World Heavyweight Champion at some point. Gallows and I want Impact to be built around us. That's what we want. We wanna show people why they invested so much on the Good Brothers coming to Impact," Anderson said.

Gallows added, "What he said is exactly right. We want the company built around us. We want to be the champions, we want to be the top guys, we want to extend their brand, we want to extend our brand, we want to co-brand."