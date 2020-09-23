Kayla Braxton will return to work later this week for Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX.

We noted earlier how Braxton missed today's edition of The Bump on the WWE Network. Braxton revealed on Twitter that she is currently recovering from vision surgery, but we will be back on Friday for the Clash of Champions go-home edition of SmackDown.

"Thanks to the fellas for holding it down as I'm recovering from surgery. Can't wait to be back Friday!!," Braxton wrote to her co-hosts on The Bump after today's show.

Kayla will also be back in time for Saturday's Talking Smack episode, and Sunday's pre-Clash of Champions special edition of The Bump.

Braxton took to Instagram this past Saturday following LASIK laser eye surgery, and thanked Dr. Joel Hunter of Hunter Vision in Orlando, FL.

"Thanks so so so so much to @huntervision for making my lasik so easy. Such a seamless experience and I can't even tell you how exciting it is to be able to see without any kind of assistance from contacts or glasses, which I've been in since I was 9. If you're considering the procedure, I highly recommend you going to him. Thanks to the whole staff for making me feel so comfortable. 11/10 stars. #LasikOrlando #freedomofsight #LASIK #orlando #HunterVision #OrlandoLasik," she wrote.

You can see Kayla's related posts below: