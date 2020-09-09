Over the weekend at AEW All Out, FTR defeated Hangman Page and Kenny Omega to become the new AEW World Tag Team Champions. After the match, Omega was clearly frustrated with Page, leaving him in the ring as he walked to the back and left the venue. The Young Bucks tried to keep Omega around, but Omega responded that it was time for a "clean sweep, a clean break."

On tonight's AEW Dynamite, Kenny sat down with Jim Ross to talk about what's next for Omega after he spent the past year working mainly in the tag division alongside Page. Kenny felt like even if Page wanted to go for a rematch against FTR, he was moving on to become the "ace" of the company that fans originally expected him to be.

"We've got such a deep tag team division, and you can say, we have one of the best tag team divisions in all of wrestling," Omega said. "So, for us to get to the level that we got — we had to dig deep. We had to find out a little bit about ourselves. The part that I learned about Hangman is a part I don't particularly like. I'm glad we had that experience together. I'm proud of our run.

"If he hopes to go for the rematch, or to keep our team alive, to reconcile with Matt and Nick. I feel like he better make other plans. I've got my own dreams, my own goals. There are things I'm destined to do here. I gave a year of my life to the team, to Hangman, and to tag team wrestling. I think it's time I go back to singles action and give everyone a piece of what they were hoping to see since day one."

You can see Omega's full comments in the video below.