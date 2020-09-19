Kofi Kingston is clearly not a fan of WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns aligning himself with Paul Heyman on Friday Night SmackDown. The former WWE Champion believes Reigns does not need Heyman to further his career since he had already established himself as "the top dog" in the company.

"To me, Reigns was the guy who had all the tools. He's a movie star, the Big Dog, and the top dog in the entire yard. That's why I ask, why does he need this parasite, Paul Heyman? Why does he need him to further himself when he's already the top dog? I really don't get it," Kingston told ABC6 News in a recent interview.

Kingston, who has been on the shelf since suffering a back injury at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules, said he plans to speak to Reigns once he returns to WWE in the near future.

"I'm going to talk to him when I get there and figure out what's going on. Because, out of all the people in the world, why Paul Heyman, man? I don't think he needed to go that route.

"With that said, it is still interesting to see because performers, over a period of time, develop a new sense of personality and a new persona that just draws you in. I never expected this from Roman, never thought he'd do this in a million years. But here we are," added Kingston.

The New Day member also said that Reigns' new personality has increased the interest level among viewers.

"When wrestlers develop new personas, it makes people want to tune in. You just never know what's going to happen in the WWE, and that includes myself."

Meanwhile, Kingston said that although he is "itching to get back" to the ring, he has gained new perspective during his time away from the road.

"I've been able to spend an amazing amount of time at home with my family and my kids. I'm just trying to cherish this time...I've been on the road for ten years consistently and I've never spent this much time at home," he said.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit ABC6 News and give a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.