WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle joined Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman on the Monday episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast where Angle gave an update as to what he has been doing during the pandemic. Angle said he has kept himself busy with many other opportunities coming his way including his nutrition company Physically Fit.

"It's just pound the pavement, doing a lot of meetings, a lot of virtual meetings and doing endorsements, some movies that I've been talking to agencies and my manager [about], just getting into the acting industry and doing more with that. My Physically Fit nutrition company, that's my first priority," Angle noted. "That's the reason why I didn't take the job at WWE because I wanted to work more on my supplement company and make sure it succeeds.

"It's called Physically Fit nutrition. We have chicken snacks, which is a kind of like a Chex Mix texture where we flavor them. They're made out of chicken. We also have a plant protein, but they're really good. They taste really good. They're very healthy, and I'm excited to see how this does. We have a private label contract with Amazon. We're also selling them in stores and online, so it's going pretty well."

One of Angle's last storylines with WWE was being the referee in The Fight Pit where Timothy Thatcher beat Matt Riddle. Angle gave his thoughts on being part of that unique match type.

"I thought it was cool. I think it was a great way for Matt to leave NXT and to give Thatcher a little bit of a rub, so it worked out well," Angle said. "It was a great match. I thought they did a great job for what they had. I think that it was a win-win for everybody."

When asked if watching Thatcher and Riddle wrestle gave him the itch to return to in-ring action, Angle admitted that he is finished with competing in the ring. He said that if he ever feels the urge to return to in-ring action, he convinces himself to not do it.

"I'm done man," Angle admitted. "If I get the itch that I'm going to want to wrestle, I have convinced myself I'm not going to get in the ring again."

Angle then spoke on the offer he received to manage Riddle that he turned down. He said he was also offered a job coaching as well as a Legends deal. However, those deals never came into fruition, but Angle noted that he and WWE are still on good terms.

"Managing my Riddle, that was a few months ago. They offered me another job coaching," Angle disclosed. "They also offered me a Legends deal. We weren't able to get a contract done, but I'm cool with WWE. We're in good terms. There's no bad blood. Every once in a while, they call me to use me for something. I did a couple appearances on TV in the last few months. Today, they have me do an ad for one of their sponsors, so I did the ad for them. So they still reach out to me. I'm just not under contract, and I kind of like that."

Angle elaborated on the details of his coaching deal that would have him work with the Performance Center recruits through online meetings going over their in-ring work and promo work. He said the schedule was manageable for him but nothing really came of it.

"Yeah, I talked to Triple H about not so much going down there a lot but being on the phone or on a Zoom call with the wrestlers and talking to them, going over film, going over there technique [and] talking to them about promos. So it was a pretty easy schedule for me," Angle revealed. "Nothing came to fruition, but that's OK. They brought up the idea a few months ago, and it kind of got lost, but it's OK. I'm good where I am, and if they want to continue to use me here and there, that's fine."

