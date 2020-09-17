Kushida has been announced as the first competitor in the first-ever WWE NXT Gauntlet Eliminator Match.

As noted, the 5-man match will air next Wednesday night on NXT TV. The winner will go on to challenge NXT Champion Finn Balor at the next Takeover special on Sunday, October 4.

The other 4 competitors will be announced on social media in the coming days, according to NXT General Manager William Regal.

"There is no doubt @FinnBalor is a serious competitor and the undisputed #WWENXT champion. But all that said, every champion needs a proper challenger, so the @WWENXT account will introduce the competitors in the #GauntletEliminator match starting THIS afternoon. #StayTuned," he wrote today before Kushida was announced.

The Gauntlet Eliminator will see two Superstars start the match, and a new competitor will enter every 4 minutes. The only way to be eliminated is by pinfall or submission. The last competitor standing will be crowned the new #1 contender for a title match with Balor at Takeover.

Stay tuned for more on next week's Gauntlet Eliminator. Below is WWE's announcement on the first entrant:

First-ever Gauntlet Eliminator Match to decide Finn Bálor's first challenger Who will get the first chance to challenge The Prince? The answer to that question will be decided in the first-ever Gauntlet Eliminator Match next Wednesday in the Takeoff to TakeOver on NXT, and Kushida has been named the first competitor to take part. Four other Superstars yet to be announced will join him in this unique bout with the rules as follows: * Two men will start in the ring.

* Every four minutes, another competitor will enter.

* The only way to be eliminated is via pinfall or submission.

* The last man standing will be named the No. 1 Contender and challenge Finn Bálor for the NXT Title at the next edition of NXT TakeOver on Sunday, Oct. 4. Who else will join the fray, and who will earn an opportunity at the NXT Championship? Stay tuned to WWE's digital and social platforms in the coming days as the rest of the field is revealed.